Wednesday was the first chance for any Section IV team to clinch a championship in baseball or girls lacrosse.

One area baseball team and 3 local lacrosse squads had the opportunity to reach their goal and clinch a birth in the state tournament.

Let’s begin with baseball.

Game 2 of the Class A championship series. Maine-Endwell up 1-game-to-none on Union-Endicott after a 2-1 win on Monday.

Bottom of the 1st, Michael Mancini leading off and no better way to get the day started.

Mancini with an opposite field solo shot and the Spartans quickly in front 1-0.

Further in the inning, Jack Hopko at 3rd. But only until Justin Ryan shoots that one past a diving Jude Abbadessa. Hopko trots in to make it 2-0.

In the 2nd, Mancini up again and he delivers again. A rope into center. Racing around and scoring is Liam Hadfield and M-E takes a 3-0 lead.

Hadfield was terrific on the mound for the Spartans as he was able to pick up some early strikeouts and limit the Tigers hits.

And this is how you know it’s your day. Hadfield stabs at that one and robs Abbadessa.

The Spartans bats would stay hot as they roll in this one, taking game 2, 10-0.

With the 2-game sweep, M-E captures the Class A section title and will play in the state regionals on Saturday, June 4th in Saugerties.