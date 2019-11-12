Maine-Endwell advances to Field Hockey state semis with 6-0 blanking of Guilderland

VESTAL, N.Y. – Second game of the day.

Class A regionals, Maine-Endwell facing Guilderland.

Midway through the first half, M-E corner.

Meredith Rose slings it on goal.

Save is made.

But, not giving up is Dani Palmer and she’s rewarded with the game’s first goal.

Spartans out in front 1-0.

Five minutes after that, and it’s Palmer again.

The net-front battle leads to Dani netting her second of the game.

Make it 2-0 Spartans.

Moments later, Anna Castaldo no-look pass to Rose.

Moved towards goal, and it’s re-directed in front by Jenna Zunic.

The Spartans were charged up for this one as they lead 3-0 at the half.

M-E showing why they’re the reigning state champs as the Spartans shut out Guilderland, 6-0.

M-E is on to the state semis against Sachem East on Saturday at Williamsville North High School.