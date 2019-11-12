Maine-Endwell advances to Field Hockey state semis with 6-0 blanking of Guilderland

VESTAL, N.Y. – Second game of the day.
Class A regionals, Maine-Endwell facing Guilderland.
Midway through the first half, M-E corner.
Meredith Rose slings it on goal.
Save is made.
But, not giving up is Dani Palmer and she’s rewarded with the game’s first goal.
Spartans out in front 1-0.
Five minutes after that, and it’s Palmer again.
The net-front battle leads to Dani netting her second of the game.
Make it 2-0 Spartans.
Moments later, Anna Castaldo no-look pass to Rose.
Moved towards goal, and it’s re-directed in front by Jenna Zunic.
The Spartans were charged up for this one as they lead 3-0 at the half.
M-E showing why they’re the reigning state champs as the Spartans shut out Guilderland, 6-0.
M-E is on to the state semis against Sachem East on Saturday at Williamsville North High School.