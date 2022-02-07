VESTAL, NY – Binghamton and Maine meeting for the 2nd time in 3 days inside the Events Center.

First quarter, Denai Bowman finds Camila Kirschenbaum up top and the freshman from Uruguay buries the three.

Here, terrific ball movement started by Cassidy Roberts up top, and the play comes full circle when Genevieve Coleman hits Roberts under the basket for two.

More from Roberts. Moving baseline and moves it to the wing for Birna Benonysdottir.

She hucks up a hurried three and the bank open on Sunday. Give her all three.

Clare Traeger with the pass over to Bowman.

One dribble left to make space, and drains the mid-range jumper right over the defender.

Same duo here as Bowman makes some nice moves and hits the shot.

She finished with a game-high 17 points with 7 rebounds while Traeger hit double figures as well with 10 points.

But, Maine’s Maeve Carroll came to play as she scored 12 and brought down a game-high 14 rebounds.

She was 1 of 5 Black Bears that scored in double digits.

Binghamton hung tight but couldn’t get the win as Maine holds on to take this one, 48-46.

BU will look to snap their 4-game skid on Wednesday when they welcome in Vermont.

Tip off between the Bearcats and Catamounts is at 7 PM.