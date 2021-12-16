ENDWELL, NY – National signing season continues on all across the country.

High school student-athletes are making their college choices official as they prepare for the next step in their academic and athletic journeys.

On Wednesday, yet another senior from our neck of the woods signed her name on the dotted line.

Inside Maine-Endwell High School’s library, senior field hockey standout Dani Palmer signed her National Letter of Intent to play her sport at Colgate University.

During her four years with the Spartans varsity program, Palmer was a First-Team All Section member, a team captain this past season, and a two-time New York state champion.

Palmer’s story is pretty incredible in that she signed to play Division I having not played a field hockey game for M-E since fall of 2019.

Obviously, COVID wiped out the 2020 fall season, and then Palmer suffered a devastating knee injury during lacrosse season this past spring, forcing her to miss her entire senior season.

Despite the injury, Palmer says Colgate never wavered on their commitment to one another, one of the main reasons she chose the school.

“The coaching staff is amazing. They’ve always been so supportive. Even through my injury, they never even thought about anything but being supportive. And the strong academics have always been something that has drawn me to Colgate,” she said.

With the injury set back, there may have been a bit of doubt inside Palmer about whether or not this day would ever come.

Given the amount of time, energy, and effort put in to reach this moment, you can definitely say that in Palmer’s case, this is a dream come true.

“It feels amazing. I’ve waited for so long for this moment. For it to be official, it’s just like a weight lifted off my shoulders. And I can’t wait to get there. I’ve worked my whole life for it. So, to finally achieve my childhood dream, it just feels amazing.”

While she still has plenty of time to choose, Palmer did say she is currently undecided about what major she will pursue once she gets on the Colgate campus next fall.

However, she did say she is currently leaning towards Economics.

And as someone who is terrible at math, I say good for you and good luck!

Congratulations to Dani and her family on this tremendous achievement.