M-E Spartans run past J.C. Wildcats 51-33

ENDWELL, NY – Senior Night for the M-E girl’s team, honoring Allie L’Amoreaux, Meredith Rose, and team manager Mia Gravelding.

The Spartans hosting Johnson City.

Early on, Rose to L’Amoreaux, and how about a three for the senior!

Backed up for the extra point.

Then, Sophia Pelton coming up with the steal.

She goes end-to-end for the lay up.

J.C. trying to keep pace with the high-flying M-E offense.

Madison Garey’s three there will help the cause.

Get another one Garey! Knocks down a second three from the wing.

However, the Spartans causing mayhem.

Kaety L’Amoreaux creates the turnover and finds Amanda DeSantis and she’s in for the basket.

Here, Pelton drops it down to DeSantis and she gets it to go down off the back of the rim.

Then, L’Amoreaux the larcenist strikes again.

She goes coast-to-coast and finishes with the lefty lay in.

The Spartans kept the pedal down and in the end, rolled to a 51-33 win.