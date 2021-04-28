M-E Spartans outlast J.C. Wildcats in boys lacrosse 18-11

ENDWELL, NY – Over to Spartan Stadium as Maine-Endwell welcomed in Johnson City.

3-2 JC when I arrived, M-E on the attack though.

Gabe Thompson with an absolute rocket.

That ties this one at 3.

Later, Aiden McHugh with some crazy moves, weaves through 3 JC defenders and finishes.

Awesome goal to watch. Spartans go up 4-3.

Jumping ahead, JC down 5-3 until Cade Dino wins the draw, takes it up field, and goes low for the goal. One goal game again.

But, Spartans strike back.

It’s McHugh once again, and he goes five hole that time.

7-4 Spartans at that point.

Dino trying to keep his team in it as he rifles that shot under the bar and in.

But, it was the Spartans who would pick up win number one Wednesday as they outlast JC, 18-11.