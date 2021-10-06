M-E Spartans girls soccer defeats U-E Tigers 2-0

ENDICOTT, NY – Girls soccer and the return of U-E superstar keeper Chloe Brown.

Had this week’s top play and she is gunning for it again this week after this game.

Brown just getting warmed up with that stop.

Little later, M-E’s Megan Bennett with tight look.

But, Brown gets enough with the left hand to guide the ball away to safety.

2nd half, U-E with their best chance here.

Ball just sitting in front. Klarissa Jobmann tries to bury it.

But, Spartan keeper Ella Figueroa dives ahead to make the stop.

Down the other way, Carly Hein gets in.

But, Brown perfect positioning and denies her with the right leg. She’s everywhere in goal!

And she’s not done yet. Off a corner, ball is kicked around and battled for in front.

Brown stays calm and collects it before any damage is done.

But, her best moment is here.

Kaetlyn Lamoreaux in alone.

But, Brown with the full extension just gets a fingertip on it to keep the ball out. Unreal stop.

However, moments later, Lamoreaux, 1st one to the ball, heads it over Brown and into the empty net.

The Spartans strike 1st with just over 7 minutes to play. 1-0 M-E.

3 minutes later, Lea Griffin boots it at Brown, who makes the stop.

But, ball rolls to Emily Blight, beats the defender and just gets the shot off before Brown could get there.

Her blast gives the Spartans some cushion.

Maine-Endwell would go on to win this one by a 2-0 final.