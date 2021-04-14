M-E Spartans Field Hockey coach Heather Doyle goes out on a high note in 2-1 win over Eagles

ENDWELL, NY – Some high school field hockey.

Final game of the season for both Maine-Endwell and Whitney Point.

Eagles celebrating their seniors.

And the final game of Heather Doyle’s coaching career at M-E.

Spartans trying to send her out with a win.

First quarter, Dani Palmer with a nice back and forth move.

Smacks it towards goal. Julianne Zunic collects it, spins, and lifts it for the goal.

M-E takes an early 1-0 lead.

Still in the 1st, Palmer moves it to Reagan McQuade who slings it to Melissa Demo on the near post and she tucks it on home.

That gives the Spartans a 2-0 lead, which they’d carry into the 4trh quarter.

In the final frame, the Eagles finally get the offense going as Brenna Bough gets just enough on that shot that it catches an M-E stick and still has enough steam to find it’s way into the cage.

Point cuts the deficit to 1.

However, M-E would hang on to get the win.

And after 28 years at the varsity level and 3 state titles, that would be the final W Coach Doyle records for Maine-Endwell.

They even got her with the water jug shower afterwards, and it was cold enough to begin with but got to feel good for her.

Spartans wrap up their season undefeated, and what a way to close out the year for the seniors, and a career for their head coach.