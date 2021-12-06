M-E Spartans claw their way to a Class B state title with a 21-12 win over the Pleasantville Panthers

SYRACUSE, NY – On Friday, we saw Section IV assert their dominance in the Class C and D state championship games, with both Chenango Forks and Tioga winning state titles in shut out fashion.

That left just one remaining game in the Carrier Dome for an area team, and that came on Saturday.

It was a battle for the Class B state championship as #1 Maine-Endwell took on #2 Pleasantville.

Slow start for M-E as they trailed heading to the 3rd quarter.

But, in the 3rd, Michael Mancini and the Spartans offense got it going.

Down 12-7. Mancini in a mad dash to the outside.

Hits the spin move then the truck stick. 33-yard score.

This may have been his best rush of the season, in the biggest spot of the season. Spartans in front 14-12.

In the 4th, Mancini, perfect 18-yard pass to Aiden McHugh in the end zone to give M-E some breathing room as they take a 21-12 lead.

And that would go on to be your final as the Spartans bring a football state championship back to Maine-Endwell for the first time since 2014.

What a moment as that win completes the trifecta for Section IV this season.

After winning his fifth state title as M-E’s head coach, Matt Gallagher explained what made this year’s team so special.

“The chemistry. We’ve been kind of talking about that all year long. How these guys, plus everybody else, battled through two long years. But, these guys stuck together last year, in the spring, and even now. So, this will be a bond for life for them, and I’m pretty happy for them,” he says.

While Gallagher now has a ring for each finger on one hand, Michael Mancini is getting ready to be fitted for his first.

The senior has been a force for this Spartans team all year, and couldn’t have asked for his final season to end any other way.

“Oh, it’s special. I mean, with the group of guys we had coming in August 23rd. I think it’s been what, 5, 6 months. I mean, the amount of work we put in. The workouts, the blood, the sweat, the tears, it all paid off. So, this is special,” said Mancini.

Mancini is one of a large group of seniors that make up this year’s M-E team.

But, with plenty of key players returning next season, it’ll be interesting to see if the Spartans can begin a new dynasty in Class B.

Also, as mentioned, with M-E’s win Saturday, that marks the first time that three Section IV football teams have won a state championship in the same season.

The win also kept the Class B state title in the section for the 2nd-straight season as Chenango Forks came in as the defending champs.