M-E remains unbeaten with 1-0 OT win over Vestal

VESTAL, N.Y. – Over to Dick Hoover Stadium for boy’s soccer.

Vestal hosting #9 in Class A, Maine-Endwell.

0-0 in overtime, Jack Coleman’s pass gets knocked away by a Vestal defender.

But, it goes right to Evan Pellerito who fires off a good shot.

Adam Lewis is in good position for the save though.

Then, a corner kick for Payton Bennett, and Lewis gobbles it up before a Spartan could get a touch.

However, just under five minutes into OT, and we got a winner.

Sam Romanosky to Coleman, and a one touch back to Romanosky, and Sam buries the game-winner.

The Spartans erupt into celebration.

Sam Romanosky is the hero in this one as Maine-Endwell remains unbeaten, getting the 1-0 win in overtime.