VESTAL, NY – Let’s check out some game action from Tuesday.

Girls basketball, #6 Maine-Endwell at Vestal.

Kaety L’Amoreaux casually knocking down a long-distance three to get the game going.

Then here, L’Amoreaux going to work in the paint. Hits the fade away on the block.

Inbounds pass for Vestal works perfectly as Gabby Kwiatkowski slashes right to the basket for two.

Later, Kwiatkowski cross-court to Edna Kiefer, who’s shot is off the mark.

But, rebound is sniffed out by Kate Reyen, and she picks up two on the put back.

However, L’Amoreux and the Spartans were too much to handle in this one.

She knocks down another three there.

A beautiful no-look pass to Vasilia Anastos connects there, and the senior with the finish.

The Spartans would go on to win this one, 57-42.