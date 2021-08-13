Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series makes triumphant return to Unadilla MX

NEW BERLIN, NY – For anyone in the world of motocross, you know tomorrow is a huge day for this area.

Tomorrow brings the motor sport back to Unadilla MX, where it has been for nearly 50 years, for the first time since 2019.

After having last year’s event cancelled due to the pandemic, the excitement is building for it’s return.

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship series makes it’s triumphant return to one of the most iconic and well-known tracks in the country.

The Circle K Unadilla National gets going tomorrow, with the first race scheduled to go off around 1.

Some of the top riders in the world will be participating in the event, and luckily for all those who love the sport, they can be on hand to watch it.

Spectators will be allowed on site for the races, with the possibility to socially distance themselves by utilizing the sheer size of the track.

Director of Events Tim Cotter says the fans at Unadilla are among the best in the nation, and that it will be amazing to have them there for this event.

“Every racer circles Unadilla because they know what’s going to happen up there. It’s going to be off the hook. And to be able to have fans there is just a bonus for those racers. The fans are going to see a tremendous race. These motorcycles spend more time in the air than they do on the ground,” he said.

To get tickets for tomorrow’s races, you can go to http://ProMotoCross.com.

However, if you can’t make it out, you can still catch the races all day on MAVTV Motorsports Network, as well as live action at 3 on NBC 5.