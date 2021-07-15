Louis Oosthuizen sits atop leaderboard after round one of The Open Championship

Here’s a look at the leaderboard at The Open Championship, which got underway on Thursday at Royal St. George’s in England.

After round 1, it’s Louis Oosthuizen with the lead all to himself.

He finished round 1 at 6-under.

However, a ton of competition right on his heels as both Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman were only a shot back at 5-under.

Then, several golfers sitting at 4-under.

A lot of big names remain in the mix including Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa at 3-under.

Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia are at 2-under, and Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler are among the many at 1-under, which will probably be right around the cut line after Friday’s round.

The largest disappointment has to be Phil Mickelson, who won the PGA Championship just about 2 months ago.

Leftie finished day 1 with a sky-high round of 10-over, essentially ending his chances of competing for the Claret Jug before they even began.