Wrestling Championships produce five Section IV titles Video

Over the weekend, the top high school wrestlers in the state of New York took over the Times Union Center in Albany for the New York state wrestling championships.

Section IV had many representatives, and when all was said and done, they had themselves some hardware.

Five wrestlers from within Section IV were able to bring a state title back to their schools.

All of them came at the Division II level, beginning at the 106 weight class.

Dante Geislinger of Norwich won that title, rolling through the bracket, winning by three falls and a 3-0 decision in the finals.

At 126, Chandler Merwin of Delhi needed an Ultimate Tie Breaker win in the semis to advance to the finals, where he won via a 7-2 decision.

Tioga's Brady and John Worthing took home titles at 132 and 138 respectively.

The brothers doing their part to make their school proud.

And finally, Dylan Houseknech of Odessa-Montour/Watkins Glen won in sudden victory in the finals to capture the 285 weight class title.

He beat out Trentyn Rupert of Newark Valley.

Congratulations to the champions on the titles, and for making not only your schools, but also Section IV very proud.