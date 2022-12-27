WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow, December 28th, the oldest wrestling tournament in New York State returns to Windsor High School.

The 65th Annual Windsor Christmas Wrestling Tournament will feature 39 teams from three states, including: Tioga, Chenango Valley, Chenango Forks, Corning, Dryden, Norwich, Union-Endicott, Waverly, and more.

The two day event (12/28-12/29) will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and 9 a.m. on Thursday.

After not having spectators last year due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is invited to attend for $5 ($3 for students).

“This year we are happy to welcome back spectators and hoping to welcome back the same quality of competition we had last year. Nine State Champions wrestled in 2021’s Christmas Tournament and over 45 New York State Place Winners. Tioga finished as the team champions as they did in every tournament they entered last year and will look to defend their title,” said Windsor wrestling coach Jeff Nolan.

Seven individual tournament champions return this year, including Chenango Forks’ Tyler Ferrara who will look to become the seventh four-time winner in the tournament’s history.

It will all be live streamed on the Windsor Central School District YouTube channel.