Windsor smothers Chenango Valley on the gridiron 42-9

WINDSOR, NY – Windsor looking for their 2nd-straight win as they hosted a Chenango Valley team fresh off an upset of a ranked Norwich squad a week ago.

1st quarter. Jimmy Lindsley dropping back and looking deep for Logan Colwell.

But, only finds CV’s Owen O’Brien who makes the easy interception.

That would lead to this.

The rarely seen field goal. The Warriors offense drove down the field but couldn’t find the end zone so they settle for 3 from Caleb Barkwell.

Trailing but far from out is Windsor.

Great carry here by Dominick Weaver as he takes it about 34 yards to get the Black Knights within striking distance.

Next play, it’s Lindsley on the carry and he takes it in for the touchdown. That put Windsor up 6-3.

The defense was strong all game for the Black Knights as they smother CV, 42-9.