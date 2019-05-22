Wildcats stop Spartans 16-8

The lone Class C semifinal.

Johnson City hosting Maine-Endwell.

Winner gets Owego.

3rd quarter, 9-5 JC when Jake Carpenter scores on the wrap-around.

Cats in double digits now.

Later, it’s Carpenter again.

Fake high, go low.

JC in control.

M-E trying to make a push as Tyler Leniek came up big in the 3rd.

Here’ he buries one off the fast break.

Great passing.

Then, he just camps out in front for his second of the quarter.

But, the Wildcats back on the attack.

Billy Kozloski loads up and fires one home.

That made it 12-6 Cats.

JC doubles up M-E, 16-8.

The Wildcats and Indians face off in the Class C championship on Thursday at Owego.

Game time is at 7:30 pm.