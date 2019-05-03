Whitney Point's Andy Davis sets scoring record for Section IV Video

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. - Throughout the history of sports, records have been made, only to have them be broken.

On Wednesday afternoon, a local high school lacrosse player set the bar for the next wave of athletes who will attempt to surpass what he achieved.

Whitney Point senior Andy Davis was on a mission Wednesday to reach a number that would set him apart from everyone else in Section IV history; six points.

Now, that may not seem like a tough task, considering he averages around nine a game.

But, those six would add onto a much larger number.

Coming into the game, Davis sat at 456 career points, six shy of the new Section IV record.

He started chipping away at that early in the Eagles game with Watkins Glen, totaling four points on two goals and two assists in the first half.

In the third quarter, Davis tied the record on that goal.

And then with just under three minutes left in the quarter, Andy netted his fourth goal of the game, reaching 462 career points.

His teammates poured onto the field to celebrate with him, and even broke their huddle afterwards with his name.

By reaching that mark, Davis also enters the top 10 of the all-time scoring list in all of New York state.

Congratulations to Andy, his family, teammates and coaches, and the Whitney Point community on a truly incredible achievement!