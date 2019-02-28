Wednesday night's semifinals rescheduled for Thursday Video

While there were multiple high school basketball playoff games scheduled for tonight, mother nature had other plans.

Thanks to the snow, three games set to take place tonight will be moved to tomorrow.

Both Class B boys semifinal matchups fall under that category.

Oneonta will be traveling to Seton for a 7:00 pm tip while Norwich will be in Owego for a 7:15 pm start time.

On the girls side of Class B Owego will be welcoming in Waverly for their semifinal tilt at 5:30 pm.

Norwich already punched it's ticket to the Sectional Final and is awaiting the winner of that game.