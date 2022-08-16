WATKINS GLEN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One of the largest events of the year in New York State is headed to Watkins Glen International this weekend as NASCAR returns to the track.

Go Bowling at the Glen will feature tons of action all weekend long for the crowd that is expected to be around 150,000 people strong.

A thrilling day for race fans in New York in what President of Watkins Glen, Michael Printup, says should be an exciting race with a lot on the line.

“I think you’re gonna see a lot of banging,” Printup said. “And what I mean is there’s gonna be one guy going after another guy and he may just hit his back end a little bit just to give him a little squirrely. I think you’re gonna see a lot of that because if they win here, if you win, you’re in the playoffs automatically. So I think you’re gonna see the top 10, 12 guys that aren’t in the playoff yet, I think they’re gonna be maybe creating a bit more excitement on the track let’s call it.”

All of the action gets kicked off on Sunday at 3 p.m.