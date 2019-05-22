Warriors double up Eagles 12-6

We begin tonight in game one of two Class D semifinal games.

This one featuring Whitney Point hosting Chenango Valley.

1st quarter, Riley Botting gets the pass, nice spin move to create space, and rifles one through for the goal.

1-0 CV.

The Eagles answer though.

Hunter Stark to Austin Hand to Jeremy Simerson.

Tick, tack, toe. We’re tied.

Then, Stark finds Collin Craft.

Little hesitation move and powers through for the goal.

Point up 2-1.

But, the Warriors came out to play.

Alex Jacobs connects with Cam Krisko right in front.

That ties things at two.

Here, Shane Ladd goes left, cuts back right, and lifts off to score inside the far post.

3-2 Valley.

CV goes on to take it, 12-6.