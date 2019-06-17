Vestal's Stirpe signs NLI to Syracuse for lacrosse Video

VESTAL, N.Y. - Now to Vestal High School where earlier today, one of the area's top boy's lacrosse players made his college commitment official.

J.T.Stirpe signed his National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse and further his education at Syracuse University.

A Section IV All-American this year and All-State player throughout his career, Stirpe will bring a ton of skill and high-level lacrosse knowledge to the Orange next year.

He's also shown great leadership and enthusiasm for his team and sport as he was a team captain this year, and also helps coach local youth lacrosse.

Once he signed in front of family and friends, J.T. spoke about some of the other choices he had and why he settled on 'Cuse.

"Notre Dame and Providence were my two other main schools that I was considering. But, granted that Syracuse was close to home, it's a good school, the program for lacrosse is good, I decided to go there," he said.

Congratulations to J.T. and the Stirpe family, and best of luck in your future!