VESTAL, NY – Vestal Post 89 came out victorious over Otego Post 1555 in American Legion Baseball action Friday night, winning 3-1.

It was a pitcher’s duel early, Otego’s Xander Johnson and Vestal’s Camdan Schaffer both recorded multiple strikeouts.

The key moment of the game was a bases loaded single from Kaden Grayson to drive in 2 runs to give Vestal the 3-1 lead.