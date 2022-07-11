VESTAL, NY – In Monday evening American Legion Baseball action, Vestal Post 89 defeated Binghamton Post 80 by a score of 14-3 in 5 innings.

Binghamton grabbed the early lead, Trevor Dannison led off the game with a double before stealing third and scoring on a past ball to make it 1-0.

Vestal answered in the bottom half of the inning, in part thanks to a double from Alisha Ramia with the bases loaded to score 3 runs to bring the score to 5-1.

Post 89 did not stop there, putting up crooked numbers in the second and third innings as well.

Highlights from the third come in the form of a bases clearing triple from Camdan Schaffer that drove in 3 runs and an extra base hit from Kevin McGovern that he would score on.