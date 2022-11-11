CENTEREACH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Section finals in football are not the only playoff games for Section four teams this weekend, the state semi-finals and finals in Field Hockey will take place this weekend, two teams from Section four will look to earn victories.

In Class B, the Section IV champs, the Vestal Golden Bears will look to advance on Saturday in the state semi-final when they face Iroquois out of Section

in Class B, the section four champs, the Vestal Golden Bears will look to advance on Saturday in the state semi-final when they face Iroquois out of Section VI.

The Golden Bears advanced this far by taking down Holland Patent in the state regional last weekend.

Action begins tomorrow at Centereach High School at 11:30 a.m.

in Class C, the defending state champions, the Whitney Point Eagles will look for another big state playoff win.

The Eagles come into the weekend undefeated, looking to maintain that trend.

They rolled through the sectional playoffs, defeating Windsor in the final, before taking care of business in a big win last week in the state regionals, beating Canastota 9-0.

Genevieve Huston scored 2 in the contest, while recent Ohio State commit, Brenna Bough found the goal four times.

Tomorrow the test will be against Port Byron, with action beginning at Centereach High School at 1:30 p.m.