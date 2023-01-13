ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Union Endicott icon, coach Howard Bowen, more commonly knows as shorty, received a surprise induction into the Section IV Hall of Fame today.

Shorty has been a part of the UE football program for over 50 years.

He’s done it all, from handling the laundry, equipment inventory coordinator, practice facilitator, team manager, you name it.

The Director of Section IV athletics, and long-time friend of shorty’s Bill Bryant visited the high school today to announce Bowen’s nomination.

Shorty says that he was hired in 1970 by coach Fran Angeline on one condition.

“That everybody that comes into this building, this field, this facility, you treat them with respect, or Monday morning after film, you’re gone. I’ve tried to keep that promise to the head coach, all these years.”

Director Bryant says that over the years, several Section IV events have been held at UE, and at every one, Shorty was there and playing a major role.

Bryant continued by saying that it is not solely Shorty’s contributions to Union Endicott’s program that prompted this recognition, but rather, the larger, positive impact that he has had on Section IV.

Shorty had no idea that he was even nominated, and was completely surprised by today’s presentation.

The induction ceremony will be sometime in April.