ENDICOTT, NY – We’re in the final week of regular season high school sports for the 2021-22 school year.

That sounds insane when I say it out loud because it feels like we were just starting fall sports, and yet we’re coming up on spring sectionals.

Throughout that time, we’ve seen plenty of local student-athletes finalize their college choices.

On Monday, another senior made her decision official as well.

Inside the Union-Endicott High School gym lobby, U-E senior Sarah Pero signed her National Letter of Intent to further her academic and athletic careers at Sacred Heart University.

Pero, who has been a varsity cheerleader for the Tigers since her freshman year, was joined by her mother as well as teammates, coaches, friends, and well wishers.

Sacred Heart is coming off their 3rd-consecutive Universal Cheerleaders Association national championship, taking the title in the Open All-Girl Game Day Division back in February.

After signing and making things official, Pero spoke about why Sacred Heart was the right fit, and what she’ll miss most about her time at U-E.

“I wanted to look for something that had hat I wanted both academically and for sports. Sacred Heart was the best fit. I’m going to miss the friendships and the sports. My best friends were my teammates. We were with each other every single day, and I’m going to miss them every day,” she said.

Pero has had an illustrious career at U-E, which include being a STAC and state champion, as well as making multiple trips to UCA nationals, culminating with the Tigers placing 3rd in the nation this past February.

Once Pero leaves U-E and gets down to Fairfield, Connecticut, she will be in a physician’s assistant program under a Health Sciences major.

Congratulations to Sarah and her family, and good luck at Sacred Heart.