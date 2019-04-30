Twelve members inducted into Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Video

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - On Monday evening, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame welcomed in it's Class of 2019.

The class consisted of 12 members who either played or worked for a local athletic team.

The new members being ushered in Monday were headlined by Arthur Jones, who played football at Union-Endicott and Syracuse before playing in the NFL, winning Super Bowl 47 with the Ravens.

The other inductees included many former area coaches, such as Sue Carlin, field hockey at Maine-Endwell and Greene...Gary Deuel, football at Chenango Valley...Mickey Greenberg, basketball at Vestal...and Tim Schum, Binghamton University men's soccer.

Others were standouts in their respective sport who went on to play in college, including Barb Cook, softball at Susquehanna Valley and UConn...Karl Thornton, track & field at Binghamton and Penn...and Alan Klumpp, football at Windsor and Colgate.

And Ben Nelson, who played and coached locally before becoming the Section IV Executive Director for the NYSPHSAA.

There were also two posthumous inductees in Richard Brown, former A.D. and wrestling coach at Owego, and Joseph "Gentleman Joe" Taylor, a former professional boxer hailing from Binghamton.

Another major part of the evening is the guest speaker,this year being former Yankees player and manager Joe Girardi.

Girardi won three World Series titles as a player and one as a manager with the Bronx Bombers.

Being both a former player and coach, Girardi expressed what he enjoyed most from his time in a coaching roll.

"The most important job of any coach is to get the most out of your players, and that's what I try to do all the time. You put them in situations to be successful. You understand who they are, you understand their make up, their physical talents, and you put them in situations to be successful. My favorite thing as a coach was seeing players be successful. Whether it was a rookie coming up and getting his first hit. Or a guy like Mike Mussina. His last year, winning 20 games, the only year he won 20 games. It's really enjoyable to watch," Girardi says.

Congratulations to the newly inducted class on their outstanding efforts and contributions to sports in the Greater Binghamton area.