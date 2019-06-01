Tigers stun Spartans 1-0 in 10 inning marathon

A wildly busy day in the world of Section IV sports today.

With the weather postponements, many section tournament games got pushed to today.

That included a marathon of a softball game.

Maine-Endwell and Union-Endicott hit the field to determine who faces Vestal in tomorrow’s Class A section championship.

This was a good old-fashioned pitcher’s duel.

Ally L’Amoreaux was tremendous throughout, striking out 20 Tigers.

But, Amanda Kiser was equally up to the task.

She finished with half the strikeouts and only allowed three hits.

Big moment in the 3rd.

Taylor Mischler hits a chopper to 3rd.

Leah Carlini’s throw is off the mark.

Heading home and scoring is Christina Shara.

But, the ball ended up out of play, sending Shara back to third since she was on first and is only allowed two bases if it’s out of play.

Next batter, and L’Amoreaux gets her swinging and she’s out of a jam.

We’re in extras here when Mere Rose shoots one in the gap.

But, a great relay prevents Carlini from scoring.

And that would come back to haunt them as the next batter would line out to end the threat.

In the 10th, the Tigers finally break through.

It’s a single for Shara, the first hit off L’Amoreaux of the game.

A couple batters later, Taytum Pott sends one deep.

In to score the first run of the game, for real this time, is Shara.

U-E up 1-0.

You have to go all the way back to 2011 to find someone other than Maine-Endwell as the Class A section champs, and that in danger here.

Bottom 10, grounder back to Kiser and that is it.

It had been three-straight state championships and seven-straight section titles for M-E.

But, U-E puts an end to it.

The Tigers stun the Spartans winning it 1-0 in 10 innings.

U-E will face Vestal for the section crown tomorrow at 2:00 pm over at BAGSAI on Field 1.