Thunder strike down Rumble Ponies 11-2

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Another baseball game in town today was over at NYSEG Stadium.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Trenton Thunder in a big one as far as the Eastern League standings are concerned. 

The Ponies came into the game with a half-game lead over the Thunder, but that wouldn't hold the rest of the day.

After trailing 3-0 after the first, the Ponies would see Trenton continue to smack the ball around a couple innings later as a big 5th inning put Trenton up 7-0.

Bingo's only runs came off a double play and a sacrifice fly, not very glamorous.

The Thunder rumble the Ponies right out of their own ballpark, coming away with an 11-2 win.

With the win, Trenton earns a split of the four-game series with Binghamton, and also regain the lead in the Eastern Division.

The Ponies hit the road now for three down in Richmond with the Flying Squirrels starting tomorrow.

