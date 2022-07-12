LISLE, NY – Thunder Mountain Speedway will be hosting Fan Appreciation Night at this Saturday’s races.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite racers starting at 5:30 p.m. when the drivers will park on the frontstretch to take pictures with fans, sign autographs and more.

The races are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

There will be 6 different races taking place, beginning with the Dirt Track Digest TV Modifieds.

Various giveaways will be held throughout the evening with the winners being announced over the P.A. system.