Spartans run away from Wildcats 17-1 Video

ENDWELL, N.Y. - Now, just one field over at M-E where the Spartans girl's lacrosse team took on Johnson City for a trip to the Class C section championship.

First half, Reagan McQuade finds a cutting Kaitlyn Kopansky and she bounces it home.

1-0 Spartans.

Then, Kirsten Pullano connects with Dani Palmer in front and she scores to make it a 2-0 M-E lead.

JC trying to get something going offensively.

Shelby Pepper gets it to Madison Balchikonis, but she's denied by Dani Edwards.

And the Spartans offense just kept rolling.

Kiera McKercher to Anna Castaldo.

Another goal there.

M-E runs away with this one, 17-1.

The Spartans will take on Vestal Wednesday for the section championship.

That one gets underway at 7 pm at Dick Hoover Stadium.