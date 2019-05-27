Spartans outlast Golden Bears in 10 innings 3-2 Video

After ousting the reigning section champs in Union-Endicott on Friday, Maine-Endwell advanced to face top-seeded Vestal.

Bottom one, two on for Joe Mancini and he comes through with a liner to right.

Two runners come in to score.

Maine-Endwell strikes first, it's 2-0.

Next half inning though, Vestal bounces back.

Going the other way with it is Zach Keesler.

On his horse is Adam Mieczkowski.

He's safe, and the Golden Bears are within one.

That score would hold until the top of the 7th, and things got crazy.

Owen Mieczkowski sends one up the middle.

Trying to score is Johnathan Eaton.

The ball is there, so is the tag.

But, after a long pause, the home plate umpire ruled that Matt Raleigh was blocking the plate.

Eaton's safe, and chaos ensues.

An M-E assistant coach was tossed, a lot of words were exchanged as you get another look at the play here.

Raleigh gets in front of the plate before the ball was there.

Regardless, we're tied at two.

This one would make it all the way to the 10th inning, and it's there that Joe Manicini gets it done again.

A rope down the left field line is enough to wave Adam Rutkowski around.

He's hustling.

Ball beats him there but it gets away.

He's safe, and it's time to celebrate.

So, two-and-a-half hours and three camera batteries later, M-E wins it 3-2 in 10.

Game two, the potential championship-clinching game for the Spartans, will be on Wednesday at 4:30 pm.