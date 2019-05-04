Spartans defeat Wildcats 15-3 Video

ENDWELL, N.Y. - They were prepared for the weather over at Spartan Stadium too.

Class C's #18 Maine-Endwell hosting Johnson City.

First half, Jenna Zunic on the free position opportunity, and she buries it.

That makes it a 1-0 Spartans lead, and they were off.

Kiera McKercher to Zunic to Dani Palmer who finishes it off for the goal.

2-0 Spartans.

Later, in comes McKercher.

She's denied by Nikolina Cejic.

But, it's shoveled right to Kaitlyn Kopansky, right back to McKercher and she takes care of business this time.

Then, here comes Kiera as she turns on the jets to get to the front of the cage.

Another one for her.

And she caps off the early hat trick off this free position goal.

She would finish with four goals, and Zunic would add four and an assist.

Maine-Endwell showing why they're ranked in the state as they dominate this one, taking it by a final of 15-3.