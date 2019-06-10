Spartans defeat Presidents 8-5 in Class A regionals Video

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - What a finale we had here.

Maine-Endwell and Roosevelt in the Class A regionals.

Bottom one now.

Jack McFadden with two on strokes one into right.

Scoring are Rylie VanFleet and Mike Mancini.

M-E would lead 3-0 after one.

Bottom two here when Mancini goes the other way with it.

Racing around third and heading home is Jordan Owens.

It's a 4-0 Spartans lead.

But, Roosevelt would storm back to take a 5-4 lead late.

M-E's half of the 6th, down a run and Matt Raleigh takes care of that.

A shot to left-center one hops the wall. In to score with ease is Matthew Borne.

We're knotted up at 5.

Bottom seven now, two on for Josh Chandler and he made the most of that swing!

Get going ball!

Long gone, and what a time for his first homer of the year.

A walk-off, three-run shot that gives the Spartans an 8-5 win. Wow!

M-E heads to the state semifinals for the first time in a decade.

They'll face Canandaigua Academy at 2:00 pm on Friday at Union-Endicott.