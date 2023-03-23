BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Southern Tier Hockey Association is celebrating its 50th season of youth hockey in the Southern Tier with a special event this Sunday, March 26th.

The organization will host a day of skills competitions and an alumni game at the Ice House Sports Complex in Chenango Bridge.

Things will kick-off with an 8U Skills Competition at 9:30 a.m. Then there will be a 10U and 12U Skills Competition at 10:45, an Alumni game at noon, and a 14U Skills Competition at 1:45 p.m.

The event will feature over 80 players, including 29 former STHA players. There will also be current and former STHA coaches and board members on hand.

“We are thankful to all the coaches, volunteers, players, and families that make hockey thrive in the southern tier and we look forward to the next 50 years,” Greg Laubisch, STHA President.

The STHA has programs for children ages 3 to 18. To learn more, you can visit stha.sportngin.com.