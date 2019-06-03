Softball section championships recap, 6/3/19 Video

We begin with the Section IV softball championships on Saturday over at BAGSAI.

Starting in Class Double-A, and Corning puts a hurting on Elmira, winning 14-1.

After stunning Maine-Endwell on Friday, Union-Endicott looked to ride that momentum into their championship match-up with Vestal.

However, the Golden Bears advanced to the New York State tournament with a 4-2 win over the Tigers.

They'll play Minisink Valley on Thursday at Middletown High School.

The Waverly Wolverines captured their first section title with a 2-1 win over the two-time defending champs Susquehanna Valley.

They take on the Section III winners next Friday at Carrier Park in Syracuse.

In Class C, Edison rolled over Harpursville 9-0.

The 8th-seeded Hornets outstanding run came to an end after knocking off the top seed, Elmira Notre Dame, and the five seed, Tioga.

Lastly, the Gatorade New York State Player of the Year showed up and showed out as Mackenzie Stiles and Deposit won their sixth-straight Class D championship, besting Marathon 6-0.

Deposit will take on the Section IX champ on Friday at Rhinebeck High School.