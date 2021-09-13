Section IV high school football standings after week one

Here’s where every team stands after week 1.

In Class Double-A, Elmira and Corning sit atop the standings at 1-0, while Ithaca and Binghamton begin 0-1.

In the small Class A, Horseheads and Union-Endicott start out on the right foot at 1-0, with Vestal a game back at 0-1.

After their emphatic win over Chenango Forks Friday night, Maine-Endwell is at the top at 1-0. They are joined by Windsor.

Owego and Johnson City behind them at 0-1.

To Class C where in one division, Norwich, SV, and Oneonta all sit at 1-0, while Forks is the lone 0-1 team. Very weird.

And in the other division, Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour and Waverly are 1-0, with Dryden and Chenango Valley back at 0-1.

Lastly, in Class D, Tioga, Harpursville/Afton, and Bainbridge-Guilford are all 1-0.

Deposit/Hancock and Delhi played this afternoon.

And Walton, Sidney, and Newark Valley are 0-1.