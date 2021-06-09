Section IV Class B baseball quarterfinals: Seton Catholic Central edges out Chenango Forks in extra innings 6-5

BINGHAMTON, NY – To a Class B quarterfinal baseball game. Chenango Forks hosting Seton.

2-0 Seton at this point.

A little chopper to shortstop.

Looks like it’s going to be a double play.

But, runner is safe at first.

Heads up play by Grady Stark as he just kept running and ends up scoring. Forks down 2-1.

Bottom 5 now, same score.

A hard hit ball by Joseph Hudak gets through into left.

Flying around 3rd and heading home is Trent Bender.

That will ties things up at 2.

Same inning, and the Blue Devils would move in front.

Another base hit and more hustle by Forks.

Coming on home to score is Marcus Hanyon.

And the Blue Devils playing in front now as they go up 3-2.

Saints wouldn’t be deterred though, thanks to great plays like this diving grab by Joe Burke.

This one would need extra innings, and in the end, it’s Seton who is moving on with a 6-5 win.

They will now host Greene/Oxford in the semis.