Scotties defeat Spartans 13-6 to win Class A state championship

VESTAL, N.Y. - The Maine-Endwell baseball team has been in the spotlight for a few weeks now, and for good reason.

The Spartans had been on an incredible run that included walk-offs, as well as stressful hang-on-for-dear-life type of wins.

Unfortunately though, all good things must eventually come to an end, and for M-E's run, it did on Saturday.

The Spartans came in fired up to take on the #1 team in the state; Ballston Spa.

After already upsetting #1 Lakeland earlier, they had reason to feel confident.

However, that excitement faded quickly as BSPA came out swinging.

Chance Checca with a two-run homer that capped off a three-run 1st for the Scotties.

Never count out the Spartans though.

Bottom one and Adam Rutkowski finds the gap between 3rd and short.

Rylie VanFleet and Mike Mancini score.

Now a one-run game.

But, BSPA would score five in the 2nd and two in the 4th to hold a 10-2 lead.

Still no quit though.

Josh Chandler gets a hold of this one.

A one-hopper over the short fence in left scores VanFleet. 10-3.

Then, Jack McFadden drives one deep to right.

It keeps carrying and the play can't be made.

Here comes Mancini and Chandler to cut the deficit in half.

McFadden would be thrown out at 3rd.

Spartans tried to keep rallying.

But, it wasn't in the cards as the Scotties kept their foot on the gas and finished it out.

Ballston Spa captures the Class A state championship with a 13-6 win over M-E.

Afterwards, Spartans head coach Matt Raleigh best summarized how he'll look back on his team's season.

"A great group of kids that busted their butts all year for me. They bought in to what we tried to do as a coaching staff. You know, I couldn't ask for anything more. I know today doesn't really define what they did because they had such a great year. But, not many teams thought we'd get out of the section and give it a run right to the last day. The kids didn't hang their heads at all today, even though we were down early. I couldn't be more proud as a coach," Raleigh said.

This team certainly had no reason to hang their heads after what was a tremendous season.

They represented their section right to the very end.

So, congratulations Spartans on an outstanding season.