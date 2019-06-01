Saturday high school sectional finals and lacrosse tournament schedule

Saturday is very busy with section finals, as well as lacrosse state tournament games.

Only one baseball game and that’s for the Class B section title between SV and Oneonta.

That’s at 4:00 pm at Maine-Endwell.

In softball, all five classes will battle for a section championship at BAGSAI tomorrow.

In Class Double-A, Corning will face Elmira at 4:00 pm on Field 4.

In Class A, U-E faces Vestal at 2:00 pm on Field 1.

Class B puts SV up against Waverly at 2:00 pm on Field 4.

Harpursville takes on Edison for the Class C championship at 4:00 pm on Field 2.

And in Class D, Deposit meets Marathon at 4:00 pm on Field 1.

Now to lacrosse, and all four boy’s teams from Section IV are in action over at Corning-Painted Post High School.

The day begins at 10:00 am with the host Hawks facing Baker in Class A.

That’s followed at 12:30 pm by the Class B game between Vestal and Fayetteville-Manlius.

Then, at 3:00 pm, Owego takes on Jamesville-DeWitt in Class C.

And the day is wrapped up at 5:30 with the Class D showdown.

Chenango Forks battles LaFayette/Onondaga.

Lastly, three girl’s lacrosse state regional games at Fayetteville-Manlius High School.

In Class A, Ithaca faces Baker at 11:00 am.

Horseheads squares off with the host F-M at 1:00 pm in Class B.

And in Class C, Vestal takes on Jamesville-DeWitt.

That gets underway at 3:00 pm.