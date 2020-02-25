Sam Sessoms named America East Player of the Week for second time this season

VESTAL, NY – Here’s some good news for the Bearcat men.

For the second time this season, and in his career, Sam Sessoms was named the America East Player of the Week.

Sessoms went off this week, scoring 39 points in a win over UMass Lowell one Wednesday, one shy of a career high mark.

He followed that up with another 22 points in the Bearcats one-point loss to Hartford Saturday.

In total, Sessoms averaged 30.5 points per game, 5.5 assists per game, and 2.5 steals per game.

He also shot a whopping 54% from the field combined in those two outings.

Sessoms was last named the conference player of the week back in late November, the same week his teammate, Brenton Mills, was named rookie of the week.

Sessoms, Mills, and the rest of the Bearcats get back to work Wednesday when they travel to Baltimore to face UMBC.

Tip off is at 7:00 pm.