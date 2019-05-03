Saints dominate Warriors 21-8 Video

Now to some afternoon girl's lacrosse Thursday.

Seton Catholic Central taking on Chenango Valley.

Opening possession of the game.

Marina Maerkl charges towards goal and she picks up her first of the game.

1-0 Saints.

Then, Peep Williams finds a cutting Grace Cawley.

Couple moves, and she nets it to make it 2-0 Seton.

Now, Maerkl and Cawley team up for Grace's second goal to extend the Saints lead.

CV looking to get on the board here as Carly O'Brien's shot gets deflected in.

Then, racing down field is Kerri Hayes.

She weaves through three defenders and pots Valley's second of the game.

But, both Maerkl and Cawley completed hat tricks in the first half to build Seton's lead.

In the end, the Saints win it, 21-8.