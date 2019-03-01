Saints defeat Yellowjackets 78-59 Video

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - #16 Seton Catholic Central playing host to Oneonta with a date with Owego on the line.

Marcus Dyes pokes the ball free, tracks it down, and cruises in for the lefty lay-up.

Seton setting the tone early.

Now, Dyes up top.

Couple dribbles in, pulls up, and hits the three.

Dyes fired up.

Brett Ruempel getting in on the action.

Nice take down the left side.

Goes up strong and picks up the two.

Oneonta hung tough in the first half.

Graham Wooden casually pulling up and knocking down the three there.

But, the Saints dominated in the second half.

Ruempel led the way with 27 points, while Dyes added 23.

Seton pulls away from Oneonta and they advance with a 78-59 win.

So, it's the Saints and the Indians for the Class B championship on Saturday at 7:00 pm inside the arena.