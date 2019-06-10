Sabers top Lakers in Class B regionals 4-1

Good pitching match-up in the Class B regional game.

Cregg Scherrer for Skaneateles and Dom Chesna for Susquehanna Valley.

So good, in fact, that nothing happened until the 4th.

Jimmy Liberatore chops one to short.

The throw from Logan Haskell skips away and that allows Luke Viggiano to come around.

The emphatic smack of home gives the Lakers a 1-0 lead.

Hope he enjoyed it because that’s the only one they’d get.

Bottom five now and SV responds.

Davin Hamm shoots it up the middle.

Racing around third and scoring is a fired up Zach Taro.

Sabers tie it at one.

Stil in the 5th, two on for Josh Rudock.

That gets through to right.

Haskell and Ed Lavin in safely and Susquehanna Valley out in front 3-1.

They’d tack on one more for good measure on a sac fly in the 6th and it was more than enough.

Chesna silenced the Lakers bats, holding them to one run and one hit.

The Sabers win it 4-1.

SV advances to the Class B semifinals on Friday.

They get defending champion Center Moriches at 5:00 pm.