Sabers blank Seneca Indians 4-0 in Class B quarterfinals Video

CONKLIN, N.Y. - Another sectional baseball game today was over at Susquehanna Valley.

SV hosting Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour in the Class B quarterfinals.

It took awhile for the Sabers offense to get going.

But in the 6th, they're up 1-0 until Zach Taro hits a monster shot to left.

His jack puts the Sabers up 2-0.

A couple batters later now, and Ed Lavin sends one deep to right.

Keeps carrying, and gets down just shy off the wall.

That's going to bring in Adam Srednicki.

Lavin safe at third.

Make it 3-0 SV.

Lavin would then score on a passed ball to tack on another run.

Thanks to those runs, and this amazing grab by Alex Knewasser, the top-seeded Sabers advance to the semifinals with a 4-0 win.

SV will face the winner of Monday's game between Owego and Waverly.

The semifinal match-up will be Wednesday at SV.