Rumble Ponies top Sea Dogs 12-5

Going into their games on Friday night, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies found themselves just a half game behind the Trenton Thunder for first place in the Eastern Division.

And with the playoff rule change this season, if the Ponies can wrap up the first half of the season in first, they'd find their way back into the Eastern League playoffs.

They tried to help their cause tonight with a doubleheader on the road against the Portland Sea Dogs.

Game one delyaed due top the weather.

But, once it got underway, it was a barn burner.

The Ponies and Sea Dogs were tied at five heading to the top of the 7th inning.

Then, Bingo blew it open.

The Ponies exploded for seven runs that inning, hitting double digit runs for the third time this season.

Barrett Barnes went 3-for-4 with five RBI's as the Ponies take game one, 12-5.