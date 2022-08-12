BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will honor the Newark Valley High School Girls’ Basketball Team before tonight’s game at Mirabito Stadium. Players and coaches will be recognized on the field prior to first pitch.

The Lady Cardinals won the Section IV Class C championship back on March 5th when they defeated Delhi 59-19 at Cortland’s Park Center Alumni Arena.

The team went on to advance all the way to the NYSPHAA Class C State Championship before losing to Millbrook. They finished the season 24-2.

Teammates Cha Gardner, Hannah Ferguson, Haylee Bybee, Taylor Benjamin, and Gracie Gardner all garnered All-State honors. Bybee was also named the MVP of the IAC and earned a spot on the Press & Sun Bulletin’s Elite 15 Team along with Ferguson and Benjamin. Coach Greg Schweiger was named Coach of the Year for the Elite 15 team.

The Rumble Ponies face the Altoona Curve tonight with first pitch set for 7:05.