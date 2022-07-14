ERIE, PA – It was finally a happy day for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies as they defeated the Erie SeaWolves 6-1, snapping an 8 game losing streak.

The story in this game was the masterful performance from Rumble Ponies starting pitcher Jose Butto.

Butto went 6.2 innings, allowing 7 hits, 1 ER, 6 K and 0 BB.

The lone run for the SeaWolves came from a Quincy Nieporte solo home run in the seventh inning.

The offense was rolling early for Binghamton, scoring 3 runs in each of the first 2 innings.

Carlos Cortes opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first to make it 1-0.

Binghamton then took advantage of an Erie error to score 2 more runs.

In the second, Cody Bohanek knocked his own RBI double to extend the lead to 4-0.

The offensive highlight of the night came in the next at-bat, when Luke Ritter blasted a 2-run home run.

No more runs would come from the Rumble Ponies offense but it was enough to earn their first win since July 3rd.

The win moves the Rumble Ponies record on the year to 32-52, while it is 4-11 in the second half.

The Rumble Ponies and SeaWolves will do battle once again on Friday, with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.