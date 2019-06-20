Rumble Ponies sit at 4th in Eastern League standings at halfway point of season Video

Now that we have concluded another year of high school sports, it's time to transition into our summer season.

And with that comes a whole lot of Rumble Ponies baseball.

It's somewhat fitting that the night we begin with the full attention shifting to the Ponies is the first night of the quote-unquote new season.

With the new Eastern League Postseason format this year, the season has been broken in half, with the division winners of both halves making the playoffs come September.

Tuesday night marked the end of the first half, and as good as Binghamton played, it wasn't enough to clinch that postseason birth early.

The Trenton Thunder were able to celebrate Tuesday as they outlasted the Reading Fightin Phils for the Eastern Division crown.

The Thunder owned the head-to-head tiebreaker with Reading, despite the Phils having one more win.

As for Binghamton, they finished 4th in the division, four games behind Trenton and Reading, and one back of the Hartford Yard Goats.

The defending Eastern League champion New Hampshire Fisher Cats finished eight back, with the Portland Sea Dogs bringing up the rear at 12 games back.

The Harrisburg Senators clinched the Western Division decisively, holding a five-and-a-half game lead over the Altoona Curve.